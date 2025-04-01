Currencies / WRAP
WRAP: Wrap Technologies Inc
2.10 USD 0.18 (9.38%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WRAP exchange rate has changed by 9.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.90 and at a high of 2.12.
Follow Wrap Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WRAP News
- Wrap Technologies partners with STORM Training for police tactics
- Wrap Technologies unveils anti-drone technology for defense market
- Cohen, Wrap Technologies CEO, sells $126,667 in stock
- Novick, Wrap Technologies president, sells $126,666 in stock
- Wrap Technologies creates Series B preferred stock and warrants in private placement
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- Wrap Technologies launches digital training platform for police
- Wrap Technologies raises $4.5 million in private placement
- Earnings call transcript: Wrap Technologies Q2 2025 sees strategic growth
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Wrap unveils handheld anti-drone system based on BolaWrap technology
- Wrap Technologies unveils drone-mounted counter-UAS system
- Wrap Technologies amends warrant terms with investors, extends expiration periods
- Wrap Technologies appoints Jerry Ratigan as new CFO
- Earnings call transcript: Wrap Technologies Q1 2025 reveals strategic growth
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Flowers Foods, RBC Bearings, Swiss Re set to report earnings Friday
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.90 2.12
Year Range
1.26 2.58
- Previous Close
- 1.92
- Open
- 1.91
- Bid
- 2.10
- Ask
- 2.40
- Low
- 1.90
- High
- 2.12
- Volume
- 540
- Daily Change
- 9.38%
- Month Change
- 48.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.02%
- Year Change
- 36.36%
