WNS: WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsored ADR (Jersey)
75.66 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WNS exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.57 and at a high of 75.69.
Follow WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsored ADR (Jersey) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
75.57 75.69
Year Range
42.62 75.83
- Previous Close
- 75.70
- Open
- 75.68
- Bid
- 75.66
- Ask
- 75.96
- Low
- 75.57
- High
- 75.69
- Volume
- 344
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.88%
- Year Change
- 44.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%