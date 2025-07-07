QuotesSections
WNS
WNS: WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsored ADR (Jersey)

75.66 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WNS exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.57 and at a high of 75.69.

Follow WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsored ADR (Jersey) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

WNS News

Daily Range
75.57 75.69
Year Range
42.62 75.83
Previous Close
75.70
Open
75.68
Bid
75.66
Ask
75.96
Low
75.57
High
75.69
Volume
344
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
0.25%
6 Months Change
22.88%
Year Change
44.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%