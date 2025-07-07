Valute / WNS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WNS: WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsored ADR (Jersey)
76.16 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WNS ha avuto una variazione del -0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.16 e ad un massimo di 76.24.
Segui le dinamiche di WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsored ADR (Jersey). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WNS News
- Il titolo di WNS Holdings raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 75,6 USD
- WNS Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 75.6 USD
- WNS stock hits 52-week high at 75.32 USD
- Earnings call transcript: WNS Holdings Q1 2026 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- WNS Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 75.18 USD
- Capgemini shares rise as Q2 revenue beats, launches €2 bln buyback
- Capgemini H1 2025 slides: Returns to growth in Q2, narrows full-year outlook
- WNS vs. TRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- WNS Posts 9.5 Percent Revenue Gain in Q1
- WNS stock hits 52-week high at 74.99 USD
- WNS Holdings releases fiscal first quarter earnings results
- WNS Holdings earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Why SoundHound AI Stock Fell 8% This Morning
- This Core Scientific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Tuesday - BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP), Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)
- Capgemini stock price target raised to EUR186 by Deutsche Bank on WNS acquisition
- Baird downgrades WNS stock rating to Neutral after Capgemini acquisition news
- Jefferies downgrades WNS stock to Hold after Capgemini acquisition deal
- European stocks edge higher on trade deadline delay; German exports fall
- Tesla, Circle Internet Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- William Blair downgrades WNS stock rating to Market Perform following Capgemini acquisition
- Tesla, Oracle among Monday’s market cap stock movers
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Cogent Biosciences, WNS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.16 76.24
Intervallo Annuale
42.62 76.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.20
- Apertura
- 76.23
- Bid
- 76.16
- Ask
- 76.46
- Minimo
- 76.16
- Massimo
- 76.24
- Volume
- 1.843 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- 45.93%
20 settembre, sabato