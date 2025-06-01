Currencies / WK
WK: Workiva Inc Class A
79.01 USD 0.75 (0.96%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WK exchange rate has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.54 and at a high of 79.45.
Follow Workiva Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WK News
Daily Range
77.54 79.45
Year Range
60.50 116.84
- Previous Close
- 78.26
- Open
- 78.22
- Bid
- 79.01
- Ask
- 79.31
- Low
- 77.54
- High
- 79.45
- Volume
- 532
- Daily Change
- 0.96%
- Month Change
- -2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.99%
- Year Change
- 0.83%
