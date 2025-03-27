Currencies / WIMI
WIMI: WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc - American Depositary Share
4.30 USD 0.02 (0.46%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WIMI exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.18 and at a high of 4.50.
Follow WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc - American Depositary Share dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WIMI News
- WiMi explores scalable quantum neural networks for image processing
- WiMi explores quantum computing approach for multidimensional data
- WiMi Hologram Cloud reports cash reserves of $455 million
- WiMi explores quantum algorithms for machine learning models
- MicroAlgo Stock (MLGO) Continues Winning Streak as WiMi Hologram Boosts Stake - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With MicroAlgo Shares Thursday? - MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)
Daily Range
4.18 4.50
Year Range
0.26 7.27
- Previous Close
- 4.32
- Open
- 4.32
- Bid
- 4.30
- Ask
- 4.60
- Low
- 4.18
- High
- 4.50
- Volume
- 575
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 10.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 298.15%
- Year Change
- 330.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%