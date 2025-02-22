Currencies / WHFCL
WHFCL: WhiteHorse Finance Inc - 7.875% Notes due 2028
25.1499 USD 0.0299 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WHFCL exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.1000 and at a high of 25.1500.
Follow WhiteHorse Finance Inc - 7.875% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
25.1000 25.1500
Year Range
25.0000 25.7000
- Previous Close
- 25.1200
- Open
- 25.1000
- Bid
- 25.1499
- Ask
- 25.1529
- Low
- 25.1000
- High
- 25.1500
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.63%
- Year Change
- -1.91%
