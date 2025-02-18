Currencies / WGSWW
WGSWW: GeneDx Holdings Corp - Warrant
0.0752 USD 0.0001 (0.13%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WGSWW exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0750 and at a high of 0.0848.
Follow GeneDx Holdings Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WGSWW News
- GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GeneDx Holdings Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WGS)
- Macquarie Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (WGSWW)
- Harbor Health Care ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:MEDI)
- Invesco Health Care Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- GeneDx: Exome Testing And EPIC Aura Integration Make It A GARP 'Buy' (NASDAQ:WGS)
- GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.0750 0.0848
Year Range
0.0301 0.3410
- Previous Close
- 0.0751
- Open
- 0.0791
- Bid
- 0.0752
- Ask
- 0.0782
- Low
- 0.0750
- High
- 0.0848
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- -31.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -58.22%
- Year Change
- 0.53%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev