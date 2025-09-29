- Overview
WFC-PC: Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/
WFC-PC exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.33 and at a high of 18.38.
Follow Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WFC-PC stock price today?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock is priced at 18.35 today. It trades within 0.27%, yesterday's close was 18.30, and trading volume reached 62. The live price chart of WFC-PC shows these updates.
Does Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ stock pay dividends?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ is currently valued at 18.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.46% and USD. View the chart live to track WFC-PC movements.
How to buy WFC-PC stock?
You can buy Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ shares at the current price of 18.35. Orders are usually placed near 18.35 or 18.65, while 62 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow WFC-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WFC-PC stock?
Investing in Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ involves considering the yearly range 16.85 - 18.82 and current price 18.35. Many compare 3.15% and 5.46% before placing orders at 18.35 or 18.65. Explore the WFC-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock highest prices?
The highest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY in the past year was 18.82. Within 16.85 - 18.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ performance using the live chart.
What are WELLS FARGO & COMPANY stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (WFC-PC) over the year was 16.85. Comparing it with the current 18.35 and 16.85 - 18.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WFC-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WFC-PC stock split?
Wells Fargo & Company Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.30, and 5.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.30
- Open
- 18.36
- Bid
- 18.35
- Ask
- 18.65
- Low
- 18.33
- High
- 18.38
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 3.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.46%
- Year Change
- 5.46%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev