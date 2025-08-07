Currencies / VTS
VTS: Vitesse Energy Inc
24.65 USD 0.52 (2.15%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTS exchange rate has changed by 2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.14 and at a high of 24.77.
Follow Vitesse Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VTS News
- Shell's LNG Canada Expansion Accelerates Under Carney's Priority List
- Petrobras Awards Vallourec $1B Multi-Year Contract for Offshore Growth
- President Lula Urges Ibama to Approve Petrobras' Amazon Basin Drilling
- Shell Secures Landmark 10-Year Natural Gas Deal With Hungary
- Suncor Energy's Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now
- Chevron Inks Offshore Deal to Develop Angola's Block 33/24
- Diamondback Announces $750M Deal to Divest EDS to Deep Blue
- Vitesse Energy (VTS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Chevron's Subsidiary Secures 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With China
- Petrobras Moves Toward Low-Carbon Future With Biofuel Plans
- Vitesse Energy at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Focus on Dividends
- Petrobras Initiates Emergency Drill in Foz Do Amazonas Basin
- Shell Teams Up to Boost FPSO Safety Using AI and Data Analysis
- Oceaneering Secures U.S. Navy Component Repair Program Deal
- Nabors Divests Quail Tools Business to Superior Energy for $600M
- Petrobras Raises Alarm Over Brazil's New Reference Oil Price Policy
- Vitesse Energy at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Insights and Future Outlook
- Chevron & Exxon Near Landmark Deal to Unlock Algeria's Gas Reserves
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA)
- Via Transportation files for initial public offering on NYSE
- Halliburton Elevates ESP Optimization With SK Well Pages
- Why Vitesse (VTS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Vitesse Energy: Undervalued Despite Positive Net Debt Status (Buy) (NYSE:VTS)
- Vitesse Energy: Resilient By Design, Opportunistic By Strategy (NYSE:VTS)
Daily Range
24.14 24.77
Year Range
18.90 28.41
- Previous Close
- 24.13
- Open
- 24.14
- Bid
- 24.65
- Ask
- 24.95
- Low
- 24.14
- High
- 24.77
- Volume
- 770
- Daily Change
- 2.15%
- Month Change
- -6.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.04%
- Year Change
- 3.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%