货币 / VTS
VTS: Vitesse Energy Inc
24.66 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VTS汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点24.50和高点24.88进行交易。
关注Vitesse Energy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VTS新闻
- Chevron & Israel Announce Launch of New Gas Pipeline Project to Egypt
- Pembina Secures CER Approval for Alliance Pipeline Settlement
- Shell's LNG Canada Expansion Accelerates Under Carney's Priority List
- Petrobras Awards Vallourec $1B Multi-Year Contract for Offshore Growth
- President Lula Urges Ibama to Approve Petrobras' Amazon Basin Drilling
- Shell Secures Landmark 10-Year Natural Gas Deal With Hungary
- Suncor Energy's Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now
- Chevron Inks Offshore Deal to Develop Angola's Block 33/24
- Diamondback Announces $750M Deal to Divest EDS to Deep Blue
- Vitesse Energy (VTS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Chevron's Subsidiary Secures 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With China
- Petrobras Moves Toward Low-Carbon Future With Biofuel Plans
- Vitesse Energy at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Focus on Dividends
- Petrobras Initiates Emergency Drill in Foz Do Amazonas Basin
- Shell Teams Up to Boost FPSO Safety Using AI and Data Analysis
- Oceaneering Secures U.S. Navy Component Repair Program Deal
- Nabors Divests Quail Tools Business to Superior Energy for $600M
- Petrobras Raises Alarm Over Brazil's New Reference Oil Price Policy
- Vitesse Energy at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Insights and Future Outlook
- Chevron & Exxon Near Landmark Deal to Unlock Algeria's Gas Reserves
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA)
- Via Transportation files for initial public offering on NYSE
- Halliburton Elevates ESP Optimization With SK Well Pages
- Why Vitesse (VTS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
日范围
24.50 24.88
年范围
18.90 28.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.65
- 开盘价
- 24.50
- 卖价
- 24.66
- 买价
- 24.96
- 最低价
- 24.50
- 最高价
- 24.88
- 交易量
- 215
- 日变化
- 0.04%
- 月变化
- -6.63%
- 6个月变化
- 0.08%
- 年变化
- 3.53%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值