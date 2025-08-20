Currencies / VTRS
VTRS: Viatris Inc
9.59 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTRS exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.49 and at a high of 9.64.
Follow Viatris Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VTRS News
- Viatris chief commercial officer Le Goff sells $72k in stock
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Theravance Biopharma stock initiated with Buy rating at B.Riley on respiratory therapy growth
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Church & Dwight, Eli Lilly and Viatris
- Insider Watch: 3 CEOs Buying the Dip
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
- Theravance Biopharma reaches patent settlement with Cipla on YUPELRI inhalation
Daily Range
9.49 9.64
Year Range
6.85 13.56
- Previous Close
- 9.60
- Open
- 9.60
- Bid
- 9.59
- Ask
- 9.89
- Low
- 9.49
- High
- 9.64
- Volume
- 5.916 K
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -8.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.98%
- Year Change
- -17.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%