Valute / VTRS
VTRS: Viatris Inc
9.90 USD 0.04 (0.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VTRS ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.85 e ad un massimo di 10.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Viatris Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VTRS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.85 10.09
Intervallo Annuale
6.85 13.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.86
- Apertura
- 9.85
- Bid
- 9.90
- Ask
- 10.20
- Minimo
- 9.85
- Massimo
- 10.09
- Volume
- 16.594 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.73%
20 settembre, sabato