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VTHR: Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

341.97 USD 2.70 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VTHR exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 340.92 and at a high of 342.09.

Follow Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VTHR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VTHR stock price today?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock is priced at 341.97 today. It trades within 340.92 - 342.09, yesterday's close was 339.27, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of VTHR shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is currently valued at 341.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.42% and USD. View the chart live to track VTHR movements.

How to buy VTHR stock?

You can buy Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF shares at the current price of 341.97. Orders are usually placed near 341.97 or 342.27, while 108 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow VTHR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VTHR stock?

Investing in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF involves considering the yearly range 278.44 - 342.96 and current price 341.97. Many compare 3.21% and 14.05% before placing orders at 341.97 or 342.27. Explore the VTHR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the past year was 342.96. Within 278.44 - 342.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 339.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) over the year was 278.44. Comparing it with the current 341.97 and 278.44 - 342.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTHR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VTHR stock split?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 339.27, and 21.42% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
340.92 342.09
Year Range
278.44 342.96
Previous Close
339.27
Open
341.09
Bid
341.97
Ask
342.27
Low
340.92
High
342.09
Volume
108
Daily Change
0.80%
Month Change
3.21%
6 Months Change
14.05%
Year Change
21.42%
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