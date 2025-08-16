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VTHR: Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
VTHR exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 340.92 and at a high of 342.09.
Follow Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTHR News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- VFQY And VFMF: Quality Vs. Multifactor Exposure (BATS:VFQY)
- ATFV: This Growth ETF Has Outperformed In The Past Year, But Can It Continue?
- VFMV: FDLO May Be A Better Choice (BATS:VFMV)
- IWV ETF: Derisking By Broadening Exposure To The Wider Market (NYSEARCA:IWV)
- VFQY: Look At JQUA And SPHQ Instead (BATS:VFQY)
- Russell Texas Equity Index: Adding The Geographic Dimension
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VTHR stock price today?
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock is priced at 341.97 today. It trades within 340.92 - 342.09, yesterday's close was 339.27, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of VTHR shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is currently valued at 341.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.42% and USD. View the chart live to track VTHR movements.
How to buy VTHR stock?
You can buy Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF shares at the current price of 341.97. Orders are usually placed near 341.97 or 342.27, while 108 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow VTHR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VTHR stock?
Investing in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF involves considering the yearly range 278.44 - 342.96 and current price 341.97. Many compare 3.21% and 14.05% before placing orders at 341.97 or 342.27. Explore the VTHR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the past year was 342.96. Within 278.44 - 342.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 339.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) over the year was 278.44. Comparing it with the current 341.97 and 278.44 - 342.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTHR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VTHR stock split?
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 339.27, and 21.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 339.27
- Open
- 341.09
- Bid
- 341.97
- Ask
- 342.27
- Low
- 340.92
- High
- 342.09
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.05%
- Year Change
- 21.42%