VTC: Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
VTC exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.21 and at a high of 78.54.
Follow Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VTC News
- Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Draws Renewed Interest as Yields Stay Elevated
- How Fed Policy Can Impact Corporate Bond Spreads
- Cyclical Outlook October 2025: Tariffs, Technology, And Transition
- Quarterly Outlook: Downside Risks To Growth
- Single Stock Volatility Jumps Higher As Earnings Approach
- Credit Bubbles Cost Fortunes In The End
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- 15-Yr Bull Markets: Signs Of A Potential Major Top (Or Not) And Knowing What Hasn't Worked
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- U.S. Investment-Grade Company Liquidity Increases In Q2
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- September 2025 Perspective
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- Spreads In The Credit Market Are Falling Dramatically
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- Bonded
- Equity-Rates Correlation Jumps Sharply On Growth Concerns
- Active Core Bonds: A Strategic Alpha Play Amid Global Policy Shifts
- Rising Risk Focus - Weekly Blog # 900
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VTC stock price today?
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 78.50 today. It trades within 78.21 - 78.54, yesterday's close was 78.28, and trading volume reached 84. The live price chart of VTC shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 78.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.83% and USD. View the chart live to track VTC movements.
How to buy VTC stock?
You can buy Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 78.50. Orders are usually placed near 78.50 or 78.80, while 84 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow VTC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VTC stock?
Investing in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.79 - 79.00 and current price 78.50. Many compare 0.19% and 2.94% before placing orders at 78.50 or 78.80. Explore the VTC price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 79.00. Within 73.79 - 79.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VTC) over the year was 73.79. Comparing it with the current 78.50 and 73.79 - 79.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VTC stock split?
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.28, and 1.83% after corporate actions.
