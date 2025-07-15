QuotesSections
VOOG
VOOG: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

432.36 USD 0.83 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VOOG exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 431.78 and at a high of 433.90.

Follow Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
431.78 433.90
Year Range
286.00 433.90
Previous Close
433.19
Open
433.90
Bid
432.36
Ask
432.66
Low
431.78
High
433.90
Volume
332
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
5.99%
6 Months Change
29.83%
Year Change
25.39%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev