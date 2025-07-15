Currencies / VOOG
VOOG: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
432.36 USD 0.83 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VOOG exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 431.78 and at a high of 433.90.
Follow Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
431.78 433.90
Year Range
286.00 433.90
- Previous Close
- 433.19
- Open
- 433.90
- Bid
- 432.36
- Ask
- 432.66
- Low
- 431.78
- High
- 433.90
- Volume
- 332
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 5.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.83%
- Year Change
- 25.39%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev