Valute / VOOG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VOOG: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
436.46 USD 3.19 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VOOG ha avuto una variazione del 0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 433.78 e ad un massimo di 436.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOOG News
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Should Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund: VOO With A Growth Tilt (NYSEARCA:VOOG)
- The Bubble Term
- Less-Than-Expected Inflation in July: Growth ETFs to Gain?
- GARP: Quality Can Help Flourish In Bullish Conditions (GARP)
- Three Rate Cuts Expected in 2025? ETFs in Focus
- Fed to Cut Rates Ahead? Growth ETFs to Play
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
- Oil Is Probably Not The Market’s Biggest Threat
- S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In July 2025
- Growth ETFs Set New Records, Brush Off Tariff Headwinds
Intervallo Giornaliero
433.78 436.65
Intervallo Annuale
286.00 436.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 433.27
- Apertura
- 434.80
- Bid
- 436.46
- Ask
- 436.76
- Minimo
- 433.78
- Massimo
- 436.65
- Volume
- 338
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 31.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.58%
21 settembre, domenica