QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VOOG
Tornare a Azioni

VOOG: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

436.46 USD 3.19 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VOOG ha avuto una variazione del 0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 433.78 e ad un massimo di 436.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOOG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
433.78 436.65
Intervallo Annuale
286.00 436.65
Chiusura Precedente
433.27
Apertura
434.80
Bid
436.46
Ask
436.76
Minimo
433.78
Massimo
436.65
Volume
338
Variazione giornaliera
0.74%
Variazione Mensile
7.00%
Variazione Semestrale
31.07%
Variazione Annuale
26.58%
21 settembre, domenica