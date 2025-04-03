Currencies / VLGEA
VLGEA: Village Super Market Inc - Class A
39.27 USD 0.47 (1.18%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VLGEA exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.20 and at a high of 39.95.
Follow Village Super Market Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VLGEA News
Daily Range
39.20 39.95
Year Range
28.33 40.14
- Previous Close
- 39.74
- Open
- 39.65
- Bid
- 39.27
- Ask
- 39.57
- Low
- 39.20
- High
- 39.95
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- 8.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.31%
- Year Change
- 25.22%
