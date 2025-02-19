QuotesSections
Currencies / VIDI
Back to US Stock Market

VIDI: Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

32.19 USD 0.21 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VIDI exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.98 and at a high of 32.25.

Follow Vident International Equity Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VIDI News

Daily Range
31.98 32.25
Year Range
22.85 32.50
Previous Close
31.98
Open
31.98
Bid
32.19
Ask
32.49
Low
31.98
High
32.25
Volume
11
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
3.21%
6 Months Change
23.62%
Year Change
19.27%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev