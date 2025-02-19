Currencies / VIDI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VIDI: Vident International Equity Strategy ETF
32.19 USD 0.21 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIDI exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.98 and at a high of 32.25.
Follow Vident International Equity Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIDI News
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- Is Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (VIDI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Is Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (VIDI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- VIDI: Not A Good Choice For International Equity Exposure, Sell Rated (NYSEARCA:VIDI)
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Daily Range
31.98 32.25
Year Range
22.85 32.50
- Previous Close
- 31.98
- Open
- 31.98
- Bid
- 32.19
- Ask
- 32.49
- Low
- 31.98
- High
- 32.25
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.62%
- Year Change
- 19.27%