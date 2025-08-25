QuotesSections
UUUU
UUUU: Energy Fuels Inc (Canada)

13.49 USD 0.29 (2.10%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UUUU exchange rate has changed by -2.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.38 and at a high of 14.40.

Follow Energy Fuels Inc (Canada) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
13.38 14.40
Year Range
3.20 14.40
Previous Close
13.78
Open
14.40
Bid
13.49
Ask
13.79
Low
13.38
High
14.40
Volume
15.366 K
Daily Change
-2.10%
Month Change
22.86%
6 Months Change
258.78%
Year Change
143.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%