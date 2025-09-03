통화 / UUUU
UUUU: Energy Fuels Inc (Canada)
14.90 USD 0.82 (5.82%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UUUU 환율이 오늘 5.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.01이고 고가는 15.28이었습니다.
Energy Fuels Inc (Canada) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
14.01 15.28
년간 변동
3.20 15.28
- 이전 종가
- 14.08
- 시가
- 14.07
- Bid
- 14.90
- Ask
- 15.20
- 저가
- 14.01
- 고가
- 15.28
- 볼륨
- 26.871 K
- 일일 변동
- 5.82%
- 월 변동
- 35.70%
- 6개월 변동
- 296.28%
- 년간 변동율
- 168.95%
20 9월, 토요일