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USDX: SGI Enhanced Core ETF

25.49 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USDX price has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 25.42 USD and at a high of 25.54 USD.

Follow US Dollar Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Trading Applications for USDX

MacroEdge Pro
Okeene Rajae Chambers
Utilities
Fundamental Bias Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Overview MacroEdge Pro is a comprehensive fundamental analysis panel that surfaces macro data, institutional positioning, and session timing in a single clean dashboard — directly on your chart. Designed for discretionary traders who need economic context without switching between tabs, terminals, or external tools. Rather than displaying raw numbers, MacroEdge Pro interprets them: beats vs misses, consecutive streaks, COT trend direction, kill zone ti
FREE
EXport All symbol property to CSV
Karan Limpaitoon
Utilities
This indicator like small script only attach on any chart. It will export All symbol name and property to CSV file. Location at MQL5/File/Data/ Format CSV Pattern like ["Symbol","Category","Sector","Industry","Description"] Example : "USDX","","Indexes","Undefined"","US Dollar Index" "Coffee","","Commodities","Commodities - Agricultural"","Coffee Cash Contract" "Airbnb_Inc_(ABNB.O)","","Communication Services","Internet Content & Information"","Airbnb Inc" "Akamai_Technologies_(AKAM.O)","","Tech
FREE
Super USDX
Xianba Xia
Indicators
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, is used by traders seeking a measure of the value of USD against a basket of currencies used by US trade partners. The index will rise if the Dollar strengthens against these currencies and will fall if the Dollar weakens against these currencies. Plan your technical analysis of the US Dollar Index by tracking its price in the chart and keep up with the latest market movements with news, advice pieces, and the dollar index forecast. The U.S. dollar index (
Trend line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilities
Trend Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it wil
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilities
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :     On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilities
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant       IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
Global Market Hidden Trends EA MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Global Market Hidden Trends EA is based on a statistical arbitrage strategy aimed at identifying hidden market patterns and assets pricing inefficiencies. Using big data analytics to comprehensively analyze the market, the EA identifies anomalies and overvalued or undervalued assets.  The EA focuses on leveraging market inefficiencies and the opportunities they present. Promotional Offer: Discounted Price: $1,000 (Regular Price: $1,500) 1-Month Subscription: $50 (Regular Price: $150) This promo
Dollar Correlation EA
Jonathan Boak
Experts
Overview Dollar Correlation is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that identifies trading opportunities by measuring the real-time Pearson correlation between any forex pair and the US Dollar Index (DXY/USDX). When price movement on the traded symbol aligns with a confirmed directional shift in the Dollar — and the two instruments are demonstrably correlated — Dollar Correlation executes a trade in the direction supported by both. The EA works with any symbol your broker provides and automatical

Frequently Asked Questions

What is USDX stock price today?

SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock is priced at 25.49 today. It trades within 25.42 - 25.54, yesterday's close was 25.48, and trading volume reached 62. The live price chart of USDX shows these updates.

Does SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock pay dividends?

SGI Enhanced Core ETF is currently valued at 25.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.82% and USD. View the chart live to track USDX movements.

How to buy USDX stock?

You can buy SGI Enhanced Core ETF shares at the current price of 25.49. Orders are usually placed near 25.49 or 25.79, while 62 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow USDX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USDX stock?

Investing in SGI Enhanced Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.08 - 26.25 and current price 25.49. Many compare 0.04% and -0.23% before placing orders at 25.49 or 25.79. Explore the USDX price chart live with daily changes.

What are SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SGI Enhanced Core ETF in the past year was 26.25. Within 25.08 - 26.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track SGI Enhanced Core ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) over the year was 25.08. Comparing it with the current 25.49 and 25.08 - 26.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USDX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USDX stock split?

SGI Enhanced Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.48, and -0.82% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.42 25.54
Year Range
25.08 26.25
Previous Close
25.48
Open
25.53
Bid
25.49
Ask
25.79
Low
25.42
High
25.54
Volume
62
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
0.04%
6 Months Change
-0.23%
Year Change
-0.82%
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