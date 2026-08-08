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USDX: SGI Enhanced Core ETF
USDX price has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 25.42 USD and at a high of 25.54 USD.
Follow US Dollar Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for USDX
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USDX stock price today?
SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock is priced at 25.49 today. It trades within 25.42 - 25.54, yesterday's close was 25.48, and trading volume reached 62. The live price chart of USDX shows these updates.
Does SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock pay dividends?
SGI Enhanced Core ETF is currently valued at 25.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.82% and USD. View the chart live to track USDX movements.
How to buy USDX stock?
You can buy SGI Enhanced Core ETF shares at the current price of 25.49. Orders are usually placed near 25.49 or 25.79, while 62 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow USDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USDX stock?
Investing in SGI Enhanced Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.08 - 26.25 and current price 25.49. Many compare 0.04% and -0.23% before placing orders at 25.49 or 25.79. Explore the USDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SGI Enhanced Core ETF in the past year was 26.25. Within 25.08 - 26.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track SGI Enhanced Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) over the year was 25.08. Comparing it with the current 25.49 and 25.08 - 26.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USDX stock split?
SGI Enhanced Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.48, and -0.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.48
- Open
- 25.53
- Bid
- 25.49
- Ask
- 25.79
- Low
- 25.42
- High
- 25.54
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.23%
- Year Change
- -0.82%