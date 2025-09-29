- Overview
USB-PR: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I
USB-PR exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.30 and at a high of 17.39.
Follow U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USB-PR stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I stock is priced at 17.34 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 17.33, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of USB-PR shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I is currently valued at 17.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.80% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PR movements.
How to buy USB-PR stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I shares at the current price of 17.34. Orders are usually placed near 17.34 or 17.64, while 58 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow USB-PR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PR stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I involves considering the yearly range 15.75 - 17.73 and current price 17.34. Many compare 4.52% and 5.80% before placing orders at 17.34 or 17.64. Explore the USB-PR price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 17.73. Within 15.75 - 17.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PR) over the year was 15.75. Comparing it with the current 17.34 and 15.75 - 17.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PR stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.33, and 5.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.33
- Open
- 17.37
- Bid
- 17.34
- Ask
- 17.64
- Low
- 17.30
- High
- 17.39
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 4.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.80%
- Year Change
- 5.80%
