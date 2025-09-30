시세섹션
USB-PR: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I

17.31 USD 0.02 (0.12%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

USB-PR 환율이 오늘 -0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.29이고 고가는 17.39이었습니다.

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is USB-PR stock price today?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I stock is priced at 17.31 today. It trades within -0.12%, yesterday's close was 17.33, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of USB-PR shows these updates.

Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I stock pay dividends?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I is currently valued at 17.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.61% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PR movements.

How to buy USB-PR stock?

You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I shares at the current price of 17.31. Orders are usually placed near 17.31 or 17.61, while 67 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow USB-PR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USB-PR stock?

Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I involves considering the yearly range 15.75 - 17.73 and current price 17.31. Many compare 4.34% and 5.61% before placing orders at 17.31 or 17.61. Explore the USB-PR price chart live with daily changes.

What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 17.73. Within 15.75 - 17.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I performance using the live chart.

What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PR) over the year was 15.75. Comparing it with the current 17.31 and 15.75 - 17.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USB-PR stock split?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.33, and 5.61% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
17.29 17.39
년간 변동
15.75 17.73
이전 종가
17.33
시가
17.37
Bid
17.31
Ask
17.61
저가
17.29
고가
17.39
볼륨
67
일일 변동
-0.12%
월 변동
4.34%
6개월 변동
5.61%
년간 변동율
5.61%
