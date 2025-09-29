- Overview
USB-PQ: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I
USB-PQ exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.26 and at a high of 16.36.
Follow U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USB-PQ stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I stock is priced at 16.30 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 16.24, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of USB-PQ shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I is currently valued at 16.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.98% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PQ movements.
How to buy USB-PQ stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I shares at the current price of 16.30. Orders are usually placed near 16.30 or 16.60, while 34 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow USB-PQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PQ stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I involves considering the yearly range 14.83 - 16.74 and current price 16.30. Many compare 4.49% and 5.98% before placing orders at 16.30 or 16.60. Explore the USB-PQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 16.74. Within 14.83 - 16.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PQ) over the year was 14.83. Comparing it with the current 16.30 and 14.83 - 16.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PQ stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.24, and 5.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.24
- Open
- 16.32
- Bid
- 16.30
- Ask
- 16.60
- Low
- 16.26
- High
- 16.36
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 4.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.98%
- Year Change
- 5.98%
