USB-PQ: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I
USB-PQ 환율이 오늘 0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.26이고 고가는 16.36이었습니다.
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is USB-PQ stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I stock is priced at 16.30 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 16.24, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of USB-PQ shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I is currently valued at 16.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.98% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PQ movements.
How to buy USB-PQ stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I shares at the current price of 16.30. Orders are usually placed near 16.30 or 16.60, while 41 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow USB-PQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PQ stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I involves considering the yearly range 14.83 - 16.74 and current price 16.30. Many compare 4.49% and 5.98% before placing orders at 16.30 or 16.60. Explore the USB-PQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 16.74. Within 14.83 - 16.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PQ) over the year was 14.83. Comparing it with the current 16.30 and 14.83 - 16.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PQ stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,000th I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.24, and 5.98% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 16.24
- 시가
- 16.32
- Bid
- 16.30
- Ask
- 16.60
- 저가
- 16.26
- 고가
- 16.36
- 볼륨
- 41
- 일일 변동
- 0.37%
- 월 변동
- 4.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.98%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.98%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4