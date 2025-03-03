Currencies / UHT
UHT: Universal Health Realty Income Trust
40.97 USD 0.99 (2.36%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UHT exchange rate has changed by -2.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.87 and at a high of 42.10.
Follow Universal Health Realty Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UHT News
Daily Range
40.87 42.10
Year Range
34.56 46.00
- Previous Close
- 41.96
- Open
- 42.04
- Bid
- 40.97
- Ask
- 41.27
- Low
- 40.87
- High
- 42.10
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- -2.36%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.07%
- Year Change
- -10.93%
