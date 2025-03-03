Valute / UHT
UHT: Universal Health Realty Income Trust
41.39 USD 0.65 (1.55%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UHT ha avuto una variazione del -1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.24 e ad un massimo di 42.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UHT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.24 42.25
Intervallo Annuale
34.56 46.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.04
- Apertura
- 42.05
- Bid
- 41.39
- Ask
- 41.69
- Minimo
- 41.24
- Massimo
- 42.25
- Volume
- 236
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.02%
20 settembre, sabato