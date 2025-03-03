QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UHT
Tornare a Azioni

UHT: Universal Health Realty Income Trust

41.39 USD 0.65 (1.55%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UHT ha avuto una variazione del -1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.24 e ad un massimo di 42.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UHT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.24 42.25
Intervallo Annuale
34.56 46.00
Chiusura Precedente
42.04
Apertura
42.05
Bid
41.39
Ask
41.69
Minimo
41.24
Massimo
42.25
Volume
236
Variazione giornaliera
-1.55%
Variazione Mensile
2.20%
Variazione Semestrale
1.10%
Variazione Annuale
-10.02%
20 settembre, sabato