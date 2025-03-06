QuotesSections
UCIB
UCIB: ETRACS UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) T

27.4750 USD 0.5751 (2.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UCIB exchange rate has changed by 2.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.3100 and at a high of 27.4750.

Daily Range
27.3100 27.4750
Year Range
22.0600 29.1800
Previous Close
26.8999
Open
27.4100
Bid
27.4750
Ask
27.4780
Low
27.3100
High
27.4750
Volume
6
Daily Change
2.14%
Month Change
0.97%
6 Months Change
-2.74%
Year Change
5.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%