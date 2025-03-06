Currencies / UCIB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UCIB: ETRACS UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) T
27.4750 USD 0.5751 (2.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UCIB exchange rate has changed by 2.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.3100 and at a high of 27.4750.
Follow ETRACS UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) T dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UCIB News
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report - June 1, 2025
- The U.S. Dollar Stands At A Major Crossroads - Technical Analysis
- How Tariff Tensions Are Impacting The Outlook For Oil And Other Commodities
- How Commodities Can Help Diversify A Portfolio During Market Volatility
- Commodity Crash
- Are You Investing In A Fad Or A Future Market Leader?
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
- Near-Term Gloom, Long-Term Boom
Daily Range
27.3100 27.4750
Year Range
22.0600 29.1800
- Previous Close
- 26.8999
- Open
- 27.4100
- Bid
- 27.4750
- Ask
- 27.4780
- Low
- 27.3100
- High
- 27.4750
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 2.14%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.74%
- Year Change
- 5.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%