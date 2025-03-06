KurseKategorien
Währungen / UCIB
Zurück zum Aktien

UCIB: ETRACS UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) T

27.0000 USD 0.6199 (2.24%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von UCIB hat sich für heute um -2.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.0000 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.0000 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ETRACS UBS Bloomberg Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) T-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UCIB News

Tagesspanne
27.0000 27.0000
Jahresspanne
22.0600 29.1800
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
27.6199
Eröffnung
27.0000
Bid
27.0000
Ask
27.0030
Tief
27.0000
Hoch
27.0000
Volumen
1
Tagesänderung
-2.24%
Monatsänderung
-0.78%
6-Monatsänderung
-4.42%
Jahresänderung
3.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K