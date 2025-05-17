Currencies / TZOO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TZOO: Travelzoo
9.73 USD 0.12 (1.25%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TZOO exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.61 and at a high of 9.76.
Follow Travelzoo dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TZOO News
- Travelzoo price target raised to $26 from $25 at Ascendiant Capital
- TravelZoo: Surprising Resilience In A Tough Economy (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:TZOO)
- Travelzoo: Q2 Does Not Shed Clarity On New Business Model Profitability Yet (NASDAQ:TZOO)
- Travelzoo 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TZOO)
- Travelzoo (TZOO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Is Travelzoo (TZOO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Travelzoo Posts 13% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Travelzoo (TZOO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Travelzoo Q2 2025 earnings miss hits stock
- Travelzoo Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 13% as membership strategy pressures margins
- Travelzoo (TZOO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Travelzoo earnings missed by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Azzurro Capital sells Travelzoo shares worth $1m
- Club Offers Released on June 26, 2025
- Club Offers Released on June 19, 2025
- Club Offers Released on June 12, 2025
- Club Offers Released on June 11, 2025
- travelzoo shareholders elect board members and approve compensation
- Microchip Technology To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)
- Travelzoo stock price target lifted to $25 by Ascendiant Capital
- Travelzoo's Advertising Segment Is Worse Than Numbers Reveal At First Sight
- Club Offers Released on May 25, 2025
- Azzurro capital sells $27,820 in Travelzoo stock
- Club Offers Released on May 18, 2025
Daily Range
9.61 9.76
Year Range
9.20 24.85
- Previous Close
- 9.61
- Open
- 9.69
- Bid
- 9.73
- Ask
- 10.03
- Low
- 9.61
- High
- 9.76
- Volume
- 154
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- -0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.12%
- Year Change
- -18.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%