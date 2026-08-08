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TXXI: BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF
TXXI exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.18 and at a high of 50.23.
Follow BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TXXI stock price today?
BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF stock is priced at 50.18 today. It trades within 50.18 - 50.23, yesterday's close was 50.04, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of TXXI shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF is currently valued at 50.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.92% and USD. View the chart live to track TXXI movements.
How to buy TXXI stock?
You can buy BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF shares at the current price of 50.18. Orders are usually placed near 50.18 or 50.48, while 11 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow TXXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TXXI stock?
Investing in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.79 - 51.45 and current price 50.18. Many compare 0.54% and -1.97% before placing orders at 50.18 or 50.48. Explore the TXXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the past year was 51.45. Within 49.79 - 51.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (TXXI) over the year was 49.79. Comparing it with the current 50.18 and 49.79 - 51.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TXXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TXXI stock split?
BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.04, and -1.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.04
- Open
- 50.20
- Bid
- 50.18
- Ask
- 50.48
- Low
- 50.18
- High
- 50.23
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.97%
- Year Change
- -1.92%