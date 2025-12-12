- Overview
TVAI: Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II
TVAI exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.1250 and at a high of 10.1250.
Follow Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TVAI stock price today?
Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II stock is priced at 10.1250 today. It trades within 10.1250 - 10.1250, yesterday's close was 10.1200, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TVAI shows these updates.
Does Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II stock pay dividends?
Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II is currently valued at 10.1250. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.57% and USD. View the chart live to track TVAI movements.
How to buy TVAI stock?
You can buy Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II shares at the current price of 10.1250. Orders are usually placed near 10.1250 or 10.1280, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TVAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TVAI stock?
Investing in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II involves considering the yearly range 9.7500 - 10.5000 and current price 10.1250. Many compare 0.05% and -3.57% before placing orders at 10.1250 or 10.1280. Explore the TVAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II stock highest prices?
The highest price of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II in the past year was 10.5000. Within 9.7500 - 10.5000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.1200 helps spot resistance levels. Track Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II performance using the live chart.
What are Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II (TVAI) over the year was 9.7500. Comparing it with the current 10.1250 and 9.7500 - 10.5000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TVAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TVAI stock split?
Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.1200, and -3.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.1200
- Open
- 10.1250
- Bid
- 10.1250
- Ask
- 10.1280
- Low
- 10.1250
- High
- 10.1250
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.57%
- Year Change
- -3.57%
