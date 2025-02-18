Currencies / TUYA
TUYA: Tuya Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Clas
2.61 USD 0.01 (0.38%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TUYA exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.56 and at a high of 2.62.
Follow Tuya Inc American Depositary Shares, each representing one Clas dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TUYA News
- 9 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy Now
- Jefferies raises Tuya stock price target to $3.60 on AIoT growth potential
- Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Tuya Q2 2025 sees steady earnings, slight revenue beat
- Tuya earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Tuya sees strong Q1 2025 growth, AI initiatives boost
- Jefferies initiates coverage on Tuya stock with Buy rating, cites IoT leadership
- Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)
- Julong: A By-The-Numbers Look Ahead Of Its IPO (Pending:JLHL)
- 3 China Stocks Soaring Over 50% YTD — While The S&P 500 Sinks - XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Tuya (NYSE:TUYA), VNET Gr (NASDAQ:VNET)
- American Public Education Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Willdan Group, Broadcom, Walgreens Boots Alliance And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- Tuya: Lock In The Rapid Returns, Hold A House Position (NYSE:TUYA)
- AI-Powered Pet Wellness: Tuya Smart Integrates DeepSeek's Advanced Models - Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
- Palantir, Netflix Lead 26 'Perfect' Stocks. See The Rest Here.
Daily Range
2.56 2.62
Year Range
1.46 4.63
- Previous Close
- 2.62
- Open
- 2.59
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Low
- 2.56
- High
- 2.62
- Volume
- 977
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.00%
- Year Change
- 55.36%
