QuotesSections
Currencies / TSLT
Back to US Stock Market

TSLT: T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF

27.52 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TSLT exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.18 and at a high of 28.44.

Follow T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TSLT News

Daily Range
27.18 28.44
Year Range
8.62 56.83
Previous Close
27.58
Open
28.30
Bid
27.52
Ask
27.82
Low
27.18
High
28.44
Volume
2.532 K
Daily Change
-0.22%
Month Change
70.93%
6 Months Change
103.40%
Year Change
44.08%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%