TROO: TROOPS Inc
1.27 USD 0.01 (0.78%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TROO exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.21 and at a high of 1.37.
Follow TROOPS Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TROO News
- TROOPS signs MOU for £40 million UK property portfolio acquisition
- Dow Falls Over 100 Points; JPMorgan Posts Upbeat Earnings - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Troops Inc Dips In After Hours Trading After Shooting Up 104% In Monday's Explosive Session - TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.20%
- TROOPS subsidiary to acquire 49% stake in Taiwan co-working space firm
- TROOPS faces $404.8 million judgment in Hong Kong court case
- Troops Inc. seals deal with Wang & Lee Holdings
- TROOPS, Inc.: An Off-Putting Mix Of Risks And Opportunities (NASDAQ:TROO)
Daily Range
1.21 1.37
Year Range
0.49 3.41
- Previous Close
- 1.28
- Open
- 1.37
- Bid
- 1.27
- Ask
- 1.57
- Low
- 1.21
- High
- 1.37
- Volume
- 122
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- 27.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.94%
- Year Change
- -61.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%