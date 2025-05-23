Currencies / TREX
TREX: Trex Company Inc
58.16 USD 1.70 (2.84%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TREX exchange rate has changed by -2.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.14 and at a high of 60.27.
Follow Trex Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TREX News
Daily Range
58.14 60.27
Year Range
49.01 80.74
- Previous Close
- 59.86
- Open
- 59.58
- Bid
- 58.16
- Ask
- 58.46
- Low
- 58.14
- High
- 60.27
- Volume
- 2.427 K
- Daily Change
- -2.84%
- Month Change
- -3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.85%
- Year Change
- -13.62%
