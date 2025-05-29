QuotazioniSezioni
TREX: Trex Company Inc

53.18 USD 0.92 (1.70%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TREX ha avuto una variazione del -1.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.55 e ad un massimo di 53.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Trex Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.55 53.86
Intervallo Annuale
49.01 80.74
Chiusura Precedente
54.10
Apertura
53.86
Bid
53.18
Ask
53.48
Minimo
52.55
Massimo
53.86
Volume
5.435 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.70%
Variazione Mensile
-11.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.34%
Variazione Annuale
-21.02%
