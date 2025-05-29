Valute / TREX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TREX: Trex Company Inc
53.18 USD 0.92 (1.70%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TREX ha avuto una variazione del -1.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.55 e ad un massimo di 53.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Trex Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TREX News
- Truist Securities riconferma il rating Buy su Trex nonostante le preoccupazioni del mercato
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Trex stock amid market concerns
- What Record Highs? These 2 Excellent Stocks Are Down 25% or More
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Trex stock with $75 price target
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Trex price target raised to $65 from $60 at DA Davidson on resilient sales
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Trex stock, maintains $80 price target
- Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Trex Company Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Trex (TREX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Trex shares tumble despite beating Q2 expectations
- Trex earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Trex Company: A Cautious Upgrade Is Warranted (NYSE:TREX)
- Earnings Preview: Trex (TREX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- There's a Massive Stock Market Opportunity Right Now, and It Isn't AI: Here Are 3 Great Ways to Play It
- ClearBridge Select Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Loop Capital raises Trex stock price target to $66 on resilient demand
- Baird upgrades Trex stock rating to Outperform on stable trends
- Trex stock steady as CFO departs; company reaffirms 2025 guidance
- Trex CFO resigns, CEO to assume interim role in August
- Trex Q1 2025 presentation slides: Market leader targets wood conversion for growth
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Madison Mid Cap Fund Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
- Trex Takes on Real Life in New Trex Vs Ad Campaign
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.55 53.86
Intervallo Annuale
49.01 80.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.10
- Apertura
- 53.86
- Bid
- 53.18
- Ask
- 53.48
- Minimo
- 52.55
- Massimo
- 53.86
- Volume
- 5.435 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.02%
20 settembre, sabato