TLTE: FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund
63.29 USD 0.17 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TLTE exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.19 and at a high of 63.51.
Follow FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
63.19 63.51
Year Range
43.81 65.20
- Previous Close
- 63.46
- Open
- 63.34
- Bid
- 63.29
- Ask
- 63.59
- Low
- 63.19
- High
- 63.51
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- 5.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.12%
- Year Change
- 11.15%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%