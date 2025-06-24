Currencies / TKLF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TKLF: Yoshitsu Co Ltd - American Depositary Shares
3.81 USD 0.03 (0.79%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TKLF exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.81 and at a high of 3.81.
Follow Yoshitsu Co Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TKLF News
- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (TKLF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.’s Hong Kong Subsidiary Signs HK$100 Million Strategic Revolving Loan Facility to Fuel Global Expansion
- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces Incorporation of Australian Subsidiary and Plan to Open a New Directly-Operated Store in Sydney
- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. to Open a New Directly-Operated Store in Hong Kong
Daily Range
3.81 3.81
Year Range
2.20 6.00
- Previous Close
- 3.78
- Open
- 3.81
- Bid
- 3.81
- Ask
- 4.11
- Low
- 3.81
- High
- 3.81
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 9.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.16%
- Year Change
- -31.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%