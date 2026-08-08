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TEST: YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF

35.59 USD 0.06 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TEST exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.59 and at a high of 35.59.

Follow YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is TEST stock price today?

YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF stock is priced at 35.59 today. It trades within 35.59 - 35.59, yesterday's close was 35.53, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TEST shows these updates.

Does YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF stock pay dividends?

YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF is currently valued at 35.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.65% and USD. View the chart live to track TEST movements.

How to buy TEST stock?

You can buy YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF shares at the current price of 35.59. Orders are usually placed near 35.59 or 35.89, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TEST updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TEST stock?

Investing in YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.40 - 57.74 and current price 35.59. Many compare 1.37% and -23.74% before placing orders at 35.59 or 35.89. Explore the TEST price chart live with daily changes.

What are YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF in the past year was 57.74. Within 33.40 - 57.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF (TEST) over the year was 33.40. Comparing it with the current 35.59 and 33.40 - 57.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEST moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TEST stock split?

YieldMax TSLA Performance & Distribution Target 25 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.53, and -28.65% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.59 35.59
Year Range
33.40 57.74
Previous Close
35.53
Open
35.59
Bid
35.59
Ask
35.89
Low
35.59
High
35.59
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
1.37%
6 Months Change
-23.74%
Year Change
-28.65%
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