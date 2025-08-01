QuotesSections
TDS: Telephone and Data Systems Inc

37.88 USD 0.86 (2.22%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TDS exchange rate has changed by -2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.74 and at a high of 39.33.

Follow Telephone and Data Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
37.74 39.33
Year Range
22.51 42.44
Previous Close
38.74
Open
38.75
Bid
37.88
Ask
38.18
Low
37.74
High
39.33
Volume
1.684 K
Daily Change
-2.22%
Month Change
-5.06%
6 Months Change
-2.09%
Year Change
63.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%