Valute / TDS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TDS: Telephone and Data Systems Inc
37.97 USD 0.19 (0.50%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TDS ha avuto una variazione del -0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.74 e ad un massimo di 38.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TDS News
- Il titolo di Array Digital Infrastructure tocca il minimo a 52 settimane a 49,45 USD
- Array Digital alla Conferenza Globale sulle Comunicazioni: Mosse strategiche nelle operazioni delle torri
- Array Digital at Global Communications Conference: Strategic Moves in Tower Operations
- TDS (TDS) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Collect 8% From This Low Call Risk Preferred Family
- Array Digital And Telephone and Data Systems: Closure Of T-Mobile Deal Creates Opportunity
- TDS Q2 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Telephone & Data Systems stock price target raised to $50 at Raymond James
- Compared to Estimates, TDS (TDS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: TDS Q2 2025 misses EPS, revenue beats forecast
- TDS Q2 2025 slides: T-Mobile deal closes, debt reduction and fiber expansion in focus
- Telephone&Data Systems earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Ford's 'Model T' Moment, China Leaders, Aerospace Innovators
- Moody’s confirms TDS’ Ba1 rating, changes outlook to stable
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Viavi Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth
- Motorola Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues, Solid Orders
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.74 38.51
Intervallo Annuale
22.51 42.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.16
- Apertura
- 38.38
- Bid
- 37.97
- Ask
- 38.27
- Minimo
- 37.74
- Massimo
- 38.51
- Volume
- 1.346 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 64.16%
20 settembre, sabato