TDS: Telephone and Data Systems Inc

37.97 USD 0.19 (0.50%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TDS ha avuto una variazione del -0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.74 e ad un massimo di 38.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.74 38.51
Intervallo Annuale
22.51 42.44
Chiusura Precedente
38.16
Apertura
38.38
Bid
37.97
Ask
38.27
Minimo
37.74
Massimo
38.51
Volume
1.346 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.50%
Variazione Mensile
-4.84%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.86%
Variazione Annuale
64.16%
20 settembre, sabato