TCX: Tucows Inc
18.59 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TCX exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.23 and at a high of 19.23.
Follow Tucows Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
18.23 19.23
Year Range
13.27 23.38
- Previous Close
- 18.60
- Open
- 18.60
- Bid
- 18.59
- Ask
- 18.89
- Low
- 18.23
- High
- 19.23
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 3.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.09%
- Year Change
- -11.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%