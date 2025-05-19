QuotesSections
TBIL: US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

50.00 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TBIL exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.99 and at a high of 50.00.

Follow US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TBIL stock price today?

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock is priced at 50.00 today. It trades within 49.99 - 50.00, yesterday's close was 49.99, and trading volume reached 2506. The live price chart of TBIL shows these updates.

Does US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock pay dividends?

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF is currently valued at 50.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.26% and USD. View the chart live to track TBIL movements.

How to buy TBIL stock?

You can buy US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF shares at the current price of 50.00. Orders are usually placed near 50.00 or 50.30, while 2506 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TBIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TBIL stock?

Investing in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.81 - 50.05 and current price 50.00. Many compare 0.28% and 0.30% before placing orders at 50.00 or 50.30. Explore the TBIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the past year was 50.05. Within 49.81 - 50.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF performance using the live chart.

What are F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) over the year was 49.81. Comparing it with the current 50.00 and 49.81 - 50.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TBIL stock split?

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.99, and 0.26% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
49.99 50.00
Year Range
49.81 50.05
Previous Close
49.99
Open
50.00
Bid
50.00
Ask
50.30
Low
49.99
High
50.00
Volume
2.506 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.28%
6 Months Change
0.30%
Year Change
0.26%
30 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.1%
Prev
3.8%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.5%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
7.5%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:55
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev