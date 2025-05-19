- Overview
TBIL: US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
TBIL exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.99 and at a high of 50.00.
Follow US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TBIL News
- Duration In Motion: Dynamic Strategies For Today’s Market
- The Laziest Way To Put Your Cash To Work: TBIL
- From The Discount Rack To Your Portfolio: Two 8%+ Yielders
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- TBIL: The Fed Has Cut, What Is Next (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:TBIL)
- TBIL: Nevermind The Lower Rate Outlook (NASDAQ:TBIL)
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
- VUSB: A Top Choice For Your Emergency Fund (BATS:VUSB)
- US Treasury keeps notes, bonds auction sizes steady, increases debt buybacks
- A Safe Place To Land: How And Where To Park Cash (Especially In Retirement)
- Are stablecoins a risk to bank deposits?
- Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q3 2025
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries rise in May, top $9 trillion again
- It Pays To Be Optimistic
- VBIL: Might Be Time To Ditch T-Bills And Rotate Into Long-Dated Bonds (VBIL)
- Midas and 0G Partner to Bring Real-World Assets to AI-Native Blockchain Infrastructure
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- BLW: A Good Option For Debt Exposure If The Price Falls (NYSE:BLW)
- Japan’s US Treasury holdings not a topic in Bessent meetings, minister says
- Tariffs, Inflation, And Returns: How Investments Respond To Supply Shocks
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: One-Month Forward Rate Peak Up 0.18% To 6.23%
- TBIL: Capital Preservation And Optionality
- Scott Peters invests in Kent Street Group, sells part of U.S Treasury Bills
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TBIL stock price today?
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock is priced at 50.00 today. It trades within 49.99 - 50.00, yesterday's close was 49.99, and trading volume reached 2506. The live price chart of TBIL shows these updates.
Does US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF is currently valued at 50.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.26% and USD. View the chart live to track TBIL movements.
How to buy TBIL stock?
You can buy US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF shares at the current price of 50.00. Orders are usually placed near 50.00 or 50.30, while 2506 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TBIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TBIL stock?
Investing in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.81 - 50.05 and current price 50.00. Many compare 0.28% and 0.30% before placing orders at 50.00 or 50.30. Explore the TBIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the past year was 50.05. Within 49.81 - 50.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) over the year was 49.81. Comparing it with the current 50.00 and 49.81 - 50.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TBIL stock split?
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.99, and 0.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.99
- Open
- 50.00
- Bid
- 50.00
- Ask
- 50.30
- Low
- 49.99
- High
- 50.00
- Volume
- 2.506 K
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.30%
- Year Change
- 0.26%
