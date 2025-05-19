报价部分
货币 / TBIL
TBIL: US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

50.00 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日TBIL汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点49.99和高点50.00进行交易。

关注US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

TBIL新闻

常见问题解答

TBIL股票今天的价格是多少？

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF股票今天的定价为50.00。它在49.99 - 50.00范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为49.99，交易量达到2506。TBIL的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF股票是否支付股息？

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF目前的价值为50.00。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.26%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TBIL走势。

如何购买TBIL股票？

您可以以50.00的当前价格购买US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF股票。订单通常设置在50.00或50.30附近，而2506和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注TBIL的实时图表更新。

如何投资TBIL股票？

投资US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF需要考虑年度范围49.81 - 50.05和当前价格50.00。许多人在以50.00或50.30下订单之前，会比较0.28%和。实时查看TBIL价格图表，了解每日变化。

F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF的最高价格是50.05。在49.81 - 50.05内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF的绩效。

F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

F/m US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF（TBIL）的最低价格为49.81。将其与当前的50.00和49.81 - 50.05进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TBIL在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

TBIL股票是什么时候拆分的？

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、49.99和0.26%中可见。

日范围
49.99 50.00
年范围
49.81 50.05
前一天收盘价
49.99
开盘价
50.00
卖价
50.00
买价
50.30
最低价
49.99
最高价
50.00
交易量
2.506 K
日变化
0.02%
月变化
0.28%
6个月变化
0.30%
年变化
0.26%
