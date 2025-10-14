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SWAN: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF
SWAN exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.59 and at a high of 33.76.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SWAN News
- Swan CEO: Twenty One Serves Tether's US Political Interests, Mallers' Role is 'Nominal'
- TAIL: With Bond-Equity Correlations Back To Positive, This ETF Is Set To Underperform
- Finding The Opportunities After The Selloff And End Of The War (NYSEARCA:USO)
- CAOS: Better For Diversification Than Hedging (BATS:CAOS)
- How The SWAN ETF May Finally Outperform In 2026 (NYSEARCA:SWAN)
- SWAN ETF: A Smart Move As Markets Get Shaky (NYSEARCA:SWAN)
Trading Applications for SWAN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SWAN stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock is priced at 33.68 today. It trades within 33.59 - 33.76, yesterday's close was 33.59, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of SWAN shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF is currently valued at 33.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.36% and USD. View the chart live to track SWAN movements.
How to buy SWAN stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF shares at the current price of 33.68. Orders are usually placed near 33.68 or 33.98, while 7 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow SWAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SWAN stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.45 - 34.14 and current price 33.68. Many compare 2.56% and 3.19% before placing orders at 33.68 or 33.98. Explore the SWAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the past year was 34.14. Within 30.45 - 34.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) over the year was 30.45. Comparing it with the current 33.68 and 30.45 - 34.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SWAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SWAN stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.59, and 3.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.59
- Open
- 33.70
- Bid
- 33.68
- Ask
- 33.98
- Low
- 33.59
- High
- 33.76
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.19%
- Year Change
- 3.36%