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SWAN: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

33.68 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SWAN exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.59 and at a high of 33.76.

Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SWAN News

Trading Applications for SWAN

Aximon
Martyn John Howells
Experts
AXIMON is an advanced institutional-style trading architecture developed for MetaTrader 5, combining precision scalp entries, adaptive market intelligence, structured recovery systems, and basket-controlled trade management into one unified execution engine.   Unlike traditional retail Expert Advisors that rely on simple indicators or aggressive martingale logic, AXIMON uses a multi-layer orchestration framework that continuously evaluates market structure, momentum, Renko projection mathematics
Tick Data Stress Tester Chaos Edition
Airton Raposo
Utilities
WARNING: Is your Backtest lying to you? Did you know that 95% of Expert Advisors (EAs) fail in live accounts because they were optimized on  “clean” and perfect data? The live market is imperfect, asymmetric, and hostile. Tick Data Stress Tester – Chaos Edition is a professional stress testing and extreme validation tool, designed to expose hidden weaknesses before your strategy faces the harsh reality of live trading and you risk a single dollar. It transforms static CSV files into adverse mar
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
Harmonic SWAN
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the White Swan and Black Swan harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. Duri

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SWAN stock price today?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock is priced at 33.68 today. It trades within 33.59 - 33.76, yesterday's close was 33.59, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of SWAN shows these updates.

Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock pay dividends?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF is currently valued at 33.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.36% and USD. View the chart live to track SWAN movements.

How to buy SWAN stock?

You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF shares at the current price of 33.68. Orders are usually placed near 33.68 or 33.98, while 7 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow SWAN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SWAN stock?

Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.45 - 34.14 and current price 33.68. Many compare 2.56% and 3.19% before placing orders at 33.68 or 33.98. Explore the SWAN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the past year was 34.14. Within 30.45 - 34.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) over the year was 30.45. Comparing it with the current 33.68 and 30.45 - 34.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SWAN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SWAN stock split?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.59, and 3.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
33.59 33.76
Year Range
30.45 34.14
Previous Close
33.59
Open
33.70
Bid
33.68
Ask
33.98
Low
33.59
High
33.76
Volume
7
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
2.56%
6 Months Change
3.19%
Year Change
3.36%
08 August, Saturday
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