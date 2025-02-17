- Overview
SPE: Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock
SPE exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.26 and at a high of 15.46.
Follow Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPE stock price today?
Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock stock is priced at 15.26 today. It trades within 15.26 - 15.46, yesterday's close was 15.26, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of SPE shows these updates.
Does Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock stock pay dividends?
Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock is currently valued at 15.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.39% and USD. View the chart live to track SPE movements.
How to buy SPE stock?
You can buy Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock shares at the current price of 15.26. Orders are usually placed near 15.26 or 15.56, while 58 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow SPE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPE stock?
Investing in Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 12.72 - 15.98 and current price 15.26. Many compare -1.55% and 3.95% before placing orders at 15.26 or 15.56. Explore the SPE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC. in the past year was 15.98. Within 12.72 - 15.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC. (SPE) over the year was 12.72. Comparing it with the current 15.26 and 12.72 - 15.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPE stock split?
Special Opportunities Fund Inc Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.26, and 3.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.26
- Open
- 15.32
- Bid
- 15.26
- Ask
- 15.56
- Low
- 15.26
- High
- 15.46
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.95%
- Year Change
- 3.39%
