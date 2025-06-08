- Overview
SPAM: Themes Cybersecurity ETF
SPAM exchange rate has changed by -4.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.56 and at a high of 34.78.
Follow Themes Cybersecurity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPAM stock price today?
Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 34.56 today. It trades within 34.56 - 34.78, yesterday's close was 36.12, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of SPAM shows these updates.
Does Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 34.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.00% and USD. View the chart live to track SPAM movements.
How to buy SPAM stock?
You can buy Themes Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 34.56. Orders are usually placed near 34.56 or 34.86, while 18 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow SPAM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPAM stock?
Investing in Themes Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.01 - 36.42 and current price 34.56. Many compare -1.37% and 17.11% before placing orders at 34.56 or 34.86. Explore the SPAM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes Cybersecurity ETF in the past year was 36.42. Within 25.01 - 36.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) over the year was 25.01. Comparing it with the current 34.56 and 25.01 - 36.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPAM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPAM stock split?
Themes Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.12, and 20.00% after corporate actions.
