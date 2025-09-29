QuotesSections
Currencies / SOJF
SOJF: SOUTHERN CO

25.90 USD 0.06 (0.23%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SOJF exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.85 and at a high of 26.02.

Follow SOUTHERN CO dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SOJF stock price today?

SOUTHERN CO stock is priced at 25.90 today. It trades within 0.23%, yesterday's close was 25.84, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of SOJF shows these updates.

Does SOUTHERN CO stock pay dividends?

SOUTHERN CO is currently valued at 25.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.57% and USD. View the chart live to track SOJF movements.

How to buy SOJF stock?

You can buy SOUTHERN CO shares at the current price of 25.90. Orders are usually placed near 25.90 or 26.20, while 48 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow SOJF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SOJF stock?

Investing in SOUTHERN CO involves considering the yearly range 24.92 - 26.99 and current price 25.90. Many compare -1.15% and 0.94% before placing orders at 25.90 or 26.20. Explore the SOJF price chart live with daily changes.

What are SOUTHERN CO stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CO in the past year was 26.99. Within 24.92 - 26.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track SOUTHERN CO performance using the live chart.

What are SOUTHERN CO stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CO (SOJF) over the year was 24.92. Comparing it with the current 25.90 and 24.92 - 26.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOJF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SOJF stock split?

SOUTHERN CO has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.84, and 1.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.85 26.02
Year Range
24.92 26.99
Previous Close
25.84
Open
26.02
Bid
25.90
Ask
26.20
Low
25.85
High
26.02
Volume
48
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
-1.15%
6 Months Change
0.94%
Year Change
1.57%
