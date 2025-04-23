Currencies / SNGX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SNGX: Soligenix Inc
2.79 USD 0.04 (1.45%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNGX exchange rate has changed by 1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.77 and at a high of 2.85.
Follow Soligenix Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNGX News
- Soligenix reports two-year stability for filovirus vaccines at high temps
- 5 Healthcare Stocks On Fire This Week - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA), Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- US Stocks Mixed; Home Depot Shares Gain After Q2 Results - Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI), Home Depot (NYSE:HD)
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.08%
- Soligenix stock soars after FDA grants orphan drug designation
- FDA grants soligenix orphan drug designation for behçet’s disease
- Soligenix receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with equity listing rule
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.74%
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Microsoft Posts Upbeat Earnings - Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
- Why Is Soligenix Stock Soaring On Thursday? - Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)
- Soligenix reports positive results from SGX945 Behçet’s trial
- Soligenix completes US manufacturing transfer for synthetic hypericin
- Soligenix Highlights Dr. Ellen Kim’s Recent Q&A and the Promise of HyBryte™ in Ongoing Clinical Trials
- Soligenix Issues Interim Results For CTCL Treatment Trial – 75% Response At 18 Weeks, 3 Patients Achieve Complete Response - Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)
- Solgenix shares rise on positive skin cancer treatment results
- Soligenix's HyBryte™ Shows 75% Response Rate In Skin Cancer Trial, Backed By FDA Funding - Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)
Daily Range
2.77 2.85
Year Range
1.09 6.23
- Previous Close
- 2.75
- Open
- 2.82
- Bid
- 2.79
- Ask
- 3.09
- Low
- 2.77
- High
- 2.85
- Volume
- 182
- Daily Change
- 1.45%
- Month Change
- -9.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.11%
- Year Change
- -30.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev